CLAYTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 54-year-old was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol for allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Fond du Lac Post, Cindy Reed from Greenville was pulled over in the Township of Clayton for speeding and equipment violations.

On the initial approach, the state trooper observed an odor of intoxicants and observed other indicators of impairment.

Authorities issued a field sobriety test for Reed and found that the driver was operating 0.02 over the restricted limit. Reed was arrested for operating under the influence, 4th offense.

A legal blood draw was conducted at an area hospital, and Reed was taken to the Winnebago County Jail. This matter remains under investigation at this time.