GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 42-year-old Greenville woman has been sentenced for her involvement in an attempted robbery of a local McDonald’s back in November 2021.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, Melissa Man drove up to the drive-through window and threatened an employee with a CO2-powered BB gun.

Mann then fled the scene in a silver Nissan Rogue, leading to an investigation that helped authorities locate Mann the next day.

On Tuesday, August 2, Mann was sentenced to five years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision.