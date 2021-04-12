NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Gresham Scholarship Fund reaches $1 million, students can get $3,250

GRESHAM, Wis. (WFRV) – Over twenty years a community made up of 565 has grown the Gresham Scholarship Fund to $1 million.

According to officials, the scholarship amount that can be awarded to Gresham High School graduates has now increased to $3,250. The average class size is about 19.

The original scholarship amount was $400 per qualifying student and now has increased eight times that amount. To be awarded the scholarship, seniors need to apply online and have a 2.0 grade point average or better.

“These numbers are so impressive for our small school district and I thank our generous benefactors for making it possible, it’s really unbelievable,” says Alphia Creapeau, School Board President.

Previous recipents have said the scholarship made an impact on attending college.

“The Gresham Scholarship made it an easier decision for me to attend college. It was motivating to feel the support from the close-knit Gresham community,” says Trevor Olsen, a 2012 Gresham graduate.

The scholarship’s annual fundraiser has reportedly received proceeds of around $20,000 in the last few years.

Those who want to be a part of the next $1 million can donate online.

