GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Civic Symphony of Green Bay hosted its first-ever concert in the atrium of Lambeau Field Saturday.

Some concertgoers took part in dance lessons from Green Bay Ballroom earlier in the afternoon.

It looks like those lessons paid off.

A dance floor was brought in and was filled throughout the concert, sometimes with a waltz, other times with polkas or Latin-inspired dances.

The crowd demanded an encore, and the symphony obliged with a medley of swing tunes from the 1940s but eventually was told they had to go home.

The concert was the idea of conductor Seong-Kyung Graham, who has been at the helm since 2005.

She said she wanted to break down the barrier between the audience and the orchestra and wanted people to have fun.

The concert also featured grammy award-winning Mezzo-Soprano Dr. Jessica Schwefel, who performed two songs from the famed opera Carmen by Bizet.

The Civic Symphony of Green Bay is celebrating its 28th season. The George Kress Foundation, The Schneider Foundation, The NEW Dermatology Group, The Kimberly-Clark Foundation, and Wisconsin Public Radio sponsor it.

The symphony returns to the Walter Theatre at St. Norbert College on February 17th for the Film Favorites Family concert, which will include songs from well-known movies from the “Godfather” to “Frozen.”