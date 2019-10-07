Grocery store proposed for downtown Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) For years Green Bay city leaders have tried to bring a grocery store to the downtown area. Now as Kris Schuller reports a developer has submitted a plan which comes up for an important vote tomorrow.

On this city owned parking lot in the 200 block of North Monroe Avenue, a $24 million project is proposed.

“It’s a great location, zoned properly, has all the infrastructure in place,” said Kevin Vonck, economic development director for Green Bay.

Providing new places to live and a new place to shop, specifically for groceries within the downtown’s eastside.

“There are small specialty grocers, grocery on westside, but in terms of this pocket on the eastside of downtown, yes, it has been classified as a food desert,” said Vonck.

When fresh food is a mile or more from someone’s home the area is designated a food desert. And for over 10 years the city has tried to get a full-service grocery store in downtown. Now a developer is proposing to build a Maurer’s Market, as well as 80 housing units in this empty parking lot.

“Our long-term plan is to densify, increase the number of residents living downtown. In order to do that those residents are looking for amenities, basic needs, such as a grocery store,” Vonck said.

“Certainly this adds a big plus to the downtown,” said Alderman Randy Scannell.

Scannell supports the proposal backed by city staff and will be voted on Tuesday by the redevelopment authority.

“This is a sweet deal. A great developer and a great project, affordable housing on top of a grocery store that we’ve been waiting to get for a long, long time,” Scannell said.

Vonck says the developer is seeking roughly $2 million in aid from the city and is applying for state tax credits. He hopes financing is worked out and the proposal moves forward.

“We’re really excited about the proposal that’s before us. It will fill the city’s needs, checks lots of boxes for that diversity of housing and that needed grocery store component,” Vonck said.

If approved by the RDA the proposal still needs to be approved by the full City Council. That vote would likely come before the end of the year.