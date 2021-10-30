Gromtoberfest showcases best young skateboarders

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-Some of the best young skateboarders in Northeast Wisconsin competed at Green Bay Action Sports Organization (GBASO) Saturday afternoon.

GBASO hosted its annual Gromtoberfest event which included competitions in bowl, mini ramp, street-style, and best trick.

“It’s not all about competing it’s about coming together with all your friends from around the states and just having confidence in yourself and committing 100 percent,” says Dominick Pierce.

The competition was open for kids of all ages.

“I liked the challenge and I thought it would be fun to get good at something,” says 9-year-old Elizabeth Newkirk.

Gromtoberfest is judged and winners get prizes. But the day is about much more than winners and losers. It’s about having fun with friends and learning lessons that will serve the young skateboarders throughout their lives.

“If you try you’re going to fall you’re going to get knocked down but you just have to keep on going after it like in any other sport,” says Jenson Troup.

“Go through it with 100 percent commitment and always keep shredding,” says Pierce.

GBASO is a nonprofit 501c3 organization geared towards giving youth a safe place to skateboard.



