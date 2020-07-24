Ground broke on De Pere VFW Aquatic Facility

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a moment many have been waiting for – the groundbreaking of the VFW Aquatic Facility.

The new pool will have six lap lanes, a separate toddler pool, body slide, and diving boards. The original VFW pool was 50 years old and, after a hard-fought battle, voters approved the plan for new pools at Legion Parks and VFW.

“It’s an exciting day, it’s been eight years in the making,” Marty Kosobucki, director of the De Pere Parks and Recreation Department, tells WFRV Local 5. “We’ve probably had an unprecedented amount of community input on how to replace and what to replace it with, so today’s super exciting.”

The VFW Aquatic Facility plans to open in summer 2021.

