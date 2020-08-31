Groundbreaking ceremony held for Little Chute hotel

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Another Cobblestone Hotel is being built in Northeast Wisconsin.

The group broke ground on a new facility in Little Chute on Monday on the corner of Highway N and Main Street.

Cobbleston recently held a grand opening for a new hotel in Two Rivers.

The location in Little Chute will be open sometime in the near future.

“We felt like it was a really good match to work with the local businesses and the corporate businesses that are here,” owner Nicole Lemens tells WFRV Local 5. “We felt like it was a very good match for this specific area, for this specific parcel of land.”

