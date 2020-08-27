Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Fox Valley orthopedic, spine, and pain center

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare, Neuroscience Group, and Hand to Shoulder Center of Wisconsin celebrated the groundbreaking of a new Orthopedic, Spine and Pain Center in the Fox Valley.

The milestone marks the official start in creating the region’s only comprehensive health center specializing in orthopedic, spine, and pain care.

“To meet growing consumer demand for convenient, specialized services, ThedaCare, Hand to Shoulder Center of Wisconsin and Neuroscience Group are proud to join together for this collaboration,” says Imran Andrabi, MD, President and CEO of ThedaCare.

“This project and the design were led by physicians, clinical leaders, operational leaders and staff in key services such as surgery, lab, physical therapy, pain management and sports medicine,” says Dr. Steven Price, Chief Medical Officer of Neuroscience Group.

According to ThedaCare, the new location will provide a warm-water therapy pool.

Another feature of the Center includes a simulation apartment allowing patients and their families to complete therapy to prepare for life post-discharge. Patients can practice what it will be like to use a kitchen or restroom after surgery and rehabilitation, ensuring they feel comfortable when returning home.

Other amenities include private recovery rooms, a restaurant and a heated discharge area when patients leave the hospital. Visitors will notice natural sunlight, welcoming colors and local artwork featured throughout the building.

