Groundbreaking ceremony held for orthopedic clinic, surgery center in Fox Crossing

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) — Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists (OSMS) has announced plans to build a new 45,000 square foot orthopedic clinic and surgery center near Appleton that is scheduled to open next fall.

OSMS and, through a joint venture operating agreement, Ascension Wisconsin are collaborating on the surgery center.

The Orthopedic Surgery Center of the Fox Valley will be located at 1205 West American Drive off Highway 10 in Fox Crossing near the County Road CB exit.

OSMS says patients will have access to orthopedic and sports medicine services including:

A walk-in Acute Injury Clinic for urgent orthopedic injuries including fractures, sprains or lacerations

A full scope of surgical and non-surgical orthopedic care for all ages including joint replacements, fracture care, arthroscopy (scopes), injections, and more

A procedure room to provide efficient, cost-effective care for treating conditions like carpal tunnel or trigger finger

Physical and occupational therapy provided by Ascension Wisconsin

“This is an exciting time for our doctor-owned practice,” OSMS CEO Sandy Fragale said. “Over the years, we’ve developed an efficient and cost-effective model of care for our patients that provides cost savings while delivering exceptional patient care and superior patient satisfaction.”

Officials say the center will create 35 new jobs in the area, including nurses, physician assistants, and surgical technologists.