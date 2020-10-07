Groundbreaking ceremony held for Winnebago County facility

WINCHESTER, Wis. (WFRV) – A new business held a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday.
Keller Inc. and Primitive Gatherings are building a new facility in the Town of Winchester.
The space will include a 23,000 square foot retail and manufacturing facility and a 10,000 square foot retreat center.
The site is located at 8567 S. Loop Road.
