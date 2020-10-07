FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Winnebago County facility

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINCHESTER, Wis. (WFRV) – A new business held a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday.

Keller Inc. and Primitive Gatherings are building a new facility in the Town of Winchester.

The space will include a 23,000 square foot retail and manufacturing facility and a 10,000 square foot retreat center.

The site is located at 8567 S. Loop Road.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame wins girls golf sectional, Hortonville also heading to state

High School Sports Xtra: Kaukauna's Mau kicking her way through barriers

High School Sports Xtra 10/5 - Game of the Week, Xavier interview

Green Bay Nation: Packers are 3-0

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Pick 'Em

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Challenge or No Challenge