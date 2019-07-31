Groundbreaking ceremony set for The Mineshaft in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — The groundbreaking ceremony for The Mineshaft Restaurant in Oshkosh is set for Thursday.

Keller, Inc. has been selected as the architect and general contractor for the new 35,000 square foot building.

The Oshkosh location will serve as a restaurant and bar. A family entertainment game room facility will also be included. Keller says the total value of the investment is over $16 million.

The Mineshaft Restaurant has expanded from its original location in Hartford eight times over the last several years. This will be the second location in Oshkosh.

Keller says the new restaurant will be located at the former Wal-Mart and JC Penney site.

The project is estimated to take roughly nine months to complete and is expected to begin once developer agreements are finalized with the City.