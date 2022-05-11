GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A private groundbreaking ceremony for the Carol & Bruce Bell Children’s Garden took place on Wednesday morning.

Members of the media were invited to learn about new updates provided by Nature Nurtures Campaign Co-Chairs Dough & Kathy Hartman and Terri Trantow & Paul Witek. Alongside speakers, key donors and children from a local community school partook in a ceremonial groundbreaking.

Organizers say the 2-acre expansion will continue to connect nature, learning, and play for all those visiting the area. The expansion will build new features such as a Rain Drop Garden, Wetland Deck, Lily Pad Splash Play, Tree Houses, Cave Play, and many others.

“The project is focused around our existing children’s garden, the Nielsen Children’s Garden, which will become the village and we’re going to be adding a variety of features around that. It’s going to be going from half an acre to 2.5-acres,” said Susan Garot, the Executive Director of Green Bay Botanical Gardens.

Boldt Construction, which is headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin, is building the new area and representatives are thrilled to take part.

“These are the projects that we really truly get excited about building. I speak on behalf of all of our staff that there really is nothing more cool to build than a humungous treehouse,” said a representative from Boldt Construction.

Bell Children’s Garden

Bell Children’s Garden (Rain Drop Garden)

Bell Children’s Garden (Wetland Deck)

Bell Children’s Garden (Lily Pad Splash)

Bell Children’s Garden (The Field)

Bell Children’s Garden (Mushroom Jumper & Woodland Play)

Bell Children’s Garden (Trees as Habitats)

Bell Children’s Garden (Council of Critters)

Bell Children’s Garden (Aerial View)

Construction for the Bell Children’s Garden began in April and is scheduled to finish up in the spring of 2023.

“Our kids have been under the gun the last few years. Not being able to be in school, sitting in front of screens, and learning in front of screens. We took a look at that situation a year ago and said you know what, we’ve got to enhance the nature and the learning aspect of nature for our kids because they’re just not getting it right now,” added Garot.

For more information about the Bell Children’s Garden, click here.