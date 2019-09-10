Groundbreaking for new Two Rivers hotel announced

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) — A groundbreaking ceremony has been announced for the new Two Rivers‘ Cobblestone Hotel.

The event will be held on the corner of 16th and Jefferson Street on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

The hotel will be a 4-story, 55-room facility and is part of a $6.3 million investment by Two Rivers Hotel Group, LLC and a group of 15 investors.

The site of the hotel will give visitors a view of the city’s harbor and the channel to Lake Michigan.

City of Two Rivers

Construction is expected to take about ten months and should open in Spring of 2020.

City officials have praised the project, marking the downtown revitalization.