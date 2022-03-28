(WFRV) – Just days after the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced they will be making it harder for Kinnard Farms of Kewaunee County to expand, the DNR has now announced the farm is required to conduct water testing.

According to the DNR, a final decision was made to modify the current Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) permit for Kinnard Farms. After receiving public input, they say that monitoring groundwater of farm fields is warranted at a minimum of two land spreading sites.

On March 25, the DNR also issued a wastewater permit that will cap the number of cows the farm can have, keeping it at its current 8,000 head. In July 2021, the Wisconsin Supreme Court issued an opinion in Clean Wisconsin vs. DNR saying that the DNR has authority to include terms in a CAFO permit (Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation) that ensures compliance with limitations and water quality.

The permit is set to expire in January 2023.