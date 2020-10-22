Group believed to be responsible for majority of Green Bay shootings, says police chief

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police believe a group of about 21 people is responsible for between 60-70% of the recent shootings in the city, including two that happened within a 24 hour period.

On Wednesday afternoon, two people were found with injuries “being related to gunfire” in the area of 9th Street and Ashland Avenue near the Dino Shell gas station. One person in a vehicle that was shot at was taken into custody for carrying a concealed weapon.

Thursday morning, Green Bay Police released information that they are searching for a suspect in the shooting. Police say they are looking for 24-year-old Seanya Ramon Holliday. According to authorities, Holliday is wanted on three counts of attempted homicide for the Ashland area shooting.

At around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Green Bay Police responded to a shooting that injured one person in the 1200 block of Saint George Street.

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith says about 15 rounds of gunshots were fired at a car. In the car were a man, a woman, and a five-year-old child. The woman’s arm was reportedly injured and the child was hurt by falling glass.

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith tells WFRV Local 5 the shooting incidents appear to be connected not only to each other, but to a number of Green Bay’s shootings this year.

“We believe these shooting cases involve a group of about 21 individuals from the age of 17 to the age of 26 and we believe those individuals are involved in a low-level series of disputes about girlfriends, about children with other people, about low-level drug dealing,” Chief Smith says. “It’s ridiculous that people are shooting people over something like this.”

Chief Smith says the “entire detective squad room” is investigating these cases.

“I think that 60 to 70% of the shootings that we’ve had – we’ve had 48 shootings in Green Bay this year – the majority of those, the vast majority of those involve this group of 21 individuals that are shooting back and forth – like Mr. Holliday did on 9th and Ashland yesterday – they’re shooting back and forth at each other over ridiculous disputes that you and I that you and I would resolve with a conversation.”

Anyone with information regarding the recent shootings in Green Bay are encouraged to contact the department or Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers.

“With all these individuals driving around our city carrying weapons and shooting weapons indiscriminately, something bad is going to happen. I don’t want to have an officer-involved shooting, I don’t want to have an innocent person shot, I don’t want to have a five-year-old child shot. We need to stop this, we need to get these people into custody and let the justice system handle it,” Chief Smith says.

