TAYLORS FALLS, Min. (WFRV) – A group of people canoeing on the St. Croix River on the Minnesota and Wisconsin border notified authorities of a dead body seen floating in the water.

A release from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office states that the call from the canoers came in around 11 a.m. on May 27. The group was canoeing south of the Taylor Falls, Minnesota area.

Authorities say that resources were dispatched to the area and a body was recovered.

It was noted by the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office that the department has been actively searching for a person who authorities believed to have drowned earlier this spring near the area of Saturday’s recovery.

The body has been transferred to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and definitive identification, deputies say.

No additional information was provided but deputies say that an update will be provided after an autopsy is completed.

