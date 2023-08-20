HALE, Wis. (WFRV) – A vehicle that reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign collided with a group of motorcycles, resulting in the death of one motorcyclist in western Wisconsin on Saturday morning.

According to a release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 10:50 a.m. on August 19 at the intersection of State Road 93 and CTH E in the Town of Hale.

An initial investigation showed that a group of motorcycles was heading north on State Road 93 when a vehicle going west on CTH E allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign, entering the intersection and colliding with two motorcycles.

Deputies say that three motorcyclists were ejected, one of whom sustained life-threatening injuries and died at the scene. The other two motorcyclists suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated and released at the scene of the incident.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, authorities say.

The incident remains under investigation and no additional details were released.