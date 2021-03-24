NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Group trying to save Menominee River receives national award

(WFRV) – The Coalition to SAVE the Monominee River, Inc., received the 2020 Freshwater Hero Award.

The award is given by Freshwater Future which is a non-profit organization that is based in Petoskey, Michigan. The award honors everyday people who jump into action to solve issues facing the Great Lakes, according to officials.

“We are humbled to receive this award from Freshwater Future. They have been one of our many mentors and have stood by us during our mission,” says Dale Burie, President of the Coalition to SAVE the Menominee River, Inc.

The award features a miniature canoe and is engraved with a personalized message.

The Coalition to SAVE the Menominee River, Inc. was established in 2017. They have affiliated with environmental organizations throughout Michigan and Wisconsin encompassing the Great Lakes.

Freshwater Future celebrated a recent court victory against the Back Forty Mine project, which proposes to excavate an 84-acre open pit metallic sulfide mine, 800 feet deep, 150 feet from the Menominee River, according to officials.

