Grover woman dies after car hits semi, Pulaski man seriously injured

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 67-year-old Town of Grover woman is dead after her vehicle hit a semi-truck on Saturday morning.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, at around 5 a.m., deputies responded to a crash that occurred on US Highway 41 and Kasal Lane in the Town of Grover involving a passenger car and a semi-truck.

Officials say an initial investigation into the incident indicated that a four-door passenger car driven by a 67-year-old Grover woman, was either trying to pull onto US Highway 41 northbound from the median or trying to cross completely to Kasal Lane into the Eagle Express truck stop.

However, when the passenger car entered the highway, it hit a northbound semi-truck that was pulling a dump trailer loaded with scrap metal. After the vehicle collided with the semi, the semi, which was being driven by a 64-year-old man from Pulaski, entered a ditch and overturned while the passenger car spun down the southbound lanes.

Authorities say the 67-year-old Grover woman was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was reportedly trapped inside the overturned semi and after ‘lengthy extrication efforts’ was finally freed and taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.

