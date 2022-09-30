ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Republican Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels was in the Village of Allouez on Friday visiting the Green Bay Correctional Institution.

Joined by the sheriffs from Brown and Oconto County alongside State Representative David Steffen, Michels said current Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has done nothing after a 2019 report found the Allouez facility was in dangerous disrepair.

Michels also warned about an urgent need to reverse course and used the recent carjacking of a hospital worker as an example.

“A nurse leaving her shift was pistol-whipped in the parking garage,” said Michels. “Crime is running rampant throughout Wisconsin and as Governor, I’m going to make it one of my very top priorities to bring crime down.”

Green Bay Police with the help of sheriff’s deputies arrested two people in connection with the attack on the hospital worker and later said the gun turned out to be fake.

In response members of Tony Evers’s campaign said that Michels does not have a serious plan for the Allouez facility.

“While Republicans are playing political games, Governor Evers is taking action to fund our police and keep our communities safe,” said Sam Roecker, Tony for Wisconsin Spokesperson.