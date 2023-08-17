FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man faces up to 65 years in prison after a jury delivered a guilty verdict relating to an over $9 million cocaine conspiracy that spanned throughout Fond du Lac County.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric J. Toney announced on Thursday that Lateef Strong was found guilty after a four-day jury trial for Conspiracy to Deliver over 40 grams of Cocaine, a class C Felony.

The release notes that Strong’s bond was revoked and he potentially faces up to 65 years of confinement.

Authorities say Strong, who is from Milwaukee, was the alleged ringleader of the $9.6 million conspiracy and is the last of over 15 defendants who were charged to have their case concluded. The conspiracy reportedly spanned from Fond du Lac County to source cities of Milwaukee and Chicago.

I’m incredibly proud of the prosecution team led by ADA Amber Hahn to deliver this result. Their hard work dismantled a cocaine distribution ring responsible for delivering approximately 96,539 doses of cocaine totaling 127 pounds of cocaine, worth $9.6 million dollars, which locked up another significant drug dealer. We are grateful for our agency partners involving local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies that helped secure this conviction and dismantle this conspiracy. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric J. Toney

Back in 2018, 15 men and women, including Strong, were charged in connection with the above-described cocaine conspiracy. The criminal complaint alleges that roughly 127.72 pounds of cocaine were distributed in Fond du Lac County between July 2017 and April 2018 worth around $9,653,933.

No additional information was provided.