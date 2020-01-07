Guinness World Record holder to speak at this year’s Cellcom GB Marathon kick-off party

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) It was an absolutely beautiful day for a run in Titletown on May 20th, 2018 for the annual Cellcom Green Bay Marathon. Runners of all shapes and sizes had been preparing months in advance for the big day, but nobody was able to accomplish was William Kocken did.

The Green Bay resident set a Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon carrying a 100 pound pack. He crossed the finish line with a time of 6 hours 27 minutes and 59 seconds in an effort to raise money for local veterans.

Fast forward to January 2020, Will is set to run the marathon again (without the pack) and will be motivating others to get their training underway at the marathon’s kickoff party on Thursday at Badger State Brewery.

He stopped by Local 5 This Morning to discuss more on what he’ll be talking about, and how the training program is the perfect way to beat that PR.

Will was featured in our Hometown Heroes segment shortly after breaking the world record. You can watch his full story by clicking here.