APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An aircraft manufacturer is expanding its facility in Appleton, which will bring hundreds of jobs to the area.

Gulfstream Aerospace has announced its plan to invest more than $55 million into its Appleton location while also creating more than 200 jobs as a result of the expansion.

The new investment is a continuation of development across the company to meet customer demand and keep up with the growth of the company’s fleet. Gulfstream will also be expanding its facilities in Fort Worth, Texas, and Mesa, Arizona, and an expansion of its Customer Support call center in Farnborough, England.

“The investment in our Appleton facility is a key part of our overall strategy to provide our customers with industry-leading completions and support worldwide,” said President of Gulfstream, Mark Burns.

Gulfstream is constructing a world-class aircraft paint facility in Appleton which is set to begin operations around the summer of 2023.

The new facility will be able to paint up to 48 aircraft per year and will allow Gulfstream to perform the entire aircraft completion process at the Appleton location.

“Gulfstream creates the world’s finest business aircraft, designed and outfitted with beautiful interiors. We are excited about this expansion and the opportunity to recruit and hire new talent to join the Gulfstream team at our Appleton facility,” stated Gulfstream’s Vice President of Completions, L.D. Buerger.

The company also stated that it will be hosting a job fair in Appleton on June 9 from 12:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Click here for more information about the job fair and careers at Gulfstream Aerospace.