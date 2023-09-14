APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A brand new world-class paint hangar that has added more than 200 jobs to the Fox Valley opened up on Thursday morning.

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation opened a new paint hangar at its Gulfstream Service Center in Appleton, giving customers the flexibility to experience the entire aircraft completion process.

“This latest expansion in Appleton is another example of our continued investment in people and facilities as we expand to meet demands of the growing Gulfstream fleet,” said Mark Burns, president of Gulfstream. “Our customers already benefit from the quality and craftsmanship of our aircraft completion work and the unrivaled support we offer in Appleton.”

Burns continued to say that the opening of the new paint hangar means Gulfstream can provide even more convenience and options to its customers.

The custom-designed 73,000-square-foot facility has the capacity to complete the exterior paint process for up to 48 aircraft per year and represents an investment of more than $55 million.

Officials with Gulfstream say the hangar uses a proprietary paint booth design developed by the company in conjunction with Wisconsin-based paint booth manufacturer Global Finishing Solutions.