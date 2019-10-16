Gulfstream to lay off 446, no word on how many affected in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Gulfstream says they will reduce their workforce by 446 positions, but that they continue to hire at Appleton location.

According to Heidi Fedak, Director of Corporate Communications and Media Relations, these layoffs are a “part of Gulfstream’s normal, disciplined business practices.”

“We routinely evaluate our costs, capabilities and workforce requirements. And sometimes, when we expand in one area, we have an offsetting contraction in another. In the past 10 years, Gulfstream has grown considerably, more than doubling its workforce. In order to ensure Gulfstream’s continued long-term success, we must consistently evaluate the size and structure of the business and adjust accordingly.”

Fedak adds that while Gulfstream will cut positions in certain areas, they continue to hire in others.

“We are growing and hiring in certain areas of our business (aircraft-focused roles, such as manufacturing and maintenance), but reducing in others (primarily business support and administrative functions).”

Gulfstream says they continue to hire technicians in Appleton as well as Savannah, and for the planned openings of locations in Palm Beach and Van Nuys.

Overall, Gulfstream says they are reducing their workforce by 446 positions, a total of 3.5 percent.

“We are not releasing the specific number of people laid off in Appleton, but it is less than 3.5 percent,” says Fedak.

Fedak adds:

“We regret the impact these decisions have on our employees. Depending on individual eligibility criteria, employees may receive benefits that include severance and benefits extensions.”