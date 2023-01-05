GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Green Bay police say the number of “shots fired” calls was down in 2022 compared to the year before. However, numbers remain higher than what was reported in 2019.

“This is very encouraging, however we still have work to do,” said Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis.

One of Davis’ first priorities, when he joined the department in 2021, was to tackle gun violence in Green Bay.

“In 2022, which just wrapped up, we saw roughly a 25.6-percent decrease in the number of shots fired incidents reported to police. And we believe we have a fairly high rate of those incidents being reported,” Chief Davis said during a news conference on Thursday.

While those numbers are down from 2021 and 2020, it remains nearly triple what it was in 2019.

Green Bay police reported the following “shots fired” calls over the past four years:

Chief Davis says a spike in reports is not necessarily reflective of northeast Wisconsin, as it is to what was happening across the country.

“Really that curve is, and especially where it went up beginning in about 2020, is in some measure a local manifestation of national events,” added Davis.

Another metric police use to determine gun violence is the number of rounds that were found during a “shots fired” call. That number dropped significantly between 2022 and 2021.

According to police, there were 498 rounds recovered in 2021 compared to 280 in 2022. Davis says that equates to roughly a 43-percent drop.

He credits officers with changing how they respond to and deal with gun violence across the city.

“What we are doing differently now is finding out where these issues are actually concentrated and we’re going and dealing with a specific people and the specific places where we’re having these issues,” said Davis.

Police have also added staff to policing centers to be more visible in areas where shootings and drug activity have been a problem.

Chief Davis also said a new Neighborhood Response Team has helped with sharing resources available to those who might need help before or after a crime.

Police remind anyone with information of a crime committed can call the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3200. Those wishing to be eligible for a reward, can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867), and remain anonymous. You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app.