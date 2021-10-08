Gunfire in Milwaukee leaves 3 dead, at least 6 injured

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A violent night of gunfire in Milwaukee has left several people dead and at least six injured in separate shootings.

Police say three people are dead and one is in critical condition following a shooting on the city’s north side about 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

A 36-year-old man a 30-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were fatally shot. A 19-year-old man is in critical condition. And, as many as five people were injured during another shooting that had a police officer exchanging gunfire with a suspect.

Four people suffered gunshot wounds in a nearby house.

A fifth victim, believed to be connected to the shooting, arrived at a hospital a short time later. Their conditions are unknown.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Keys to the Game versus Bengals

Locker Room: Behind Enemy Lines

Locker Room: Recapping Sunday's win versus Steelers

Inside Skinny: How Aaron Rodgers changed local hometown business owners lives, donating more than $1 million

Xceptional Athlete: Denmark senior Donovan Short

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Luxemburg-Casco, Denmark move atop NEC with statement wins