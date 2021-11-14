Gunfire reported outside beleaguered Wisconsin strip club

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

BRISTOL, Wis. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a report of gunfire outside a controversial Bristol strip club that police believe left at least one person injured.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to Club Bristol at about 12:20 a.m. Sunday on reports of people exchanging gunfire in the parking lot.

Preliminary reports show there was a large gathering of people outside the bar before shots erupted and many vehicles left the area before law enforcement arrived. Numerous shell casings were found in the lot.

Authorities suspect that at least one person was hurt, but no further details were released.

The club was the site of three shootings in one week in March, which led the bar to voluntarily shut down after the Bristol town board threatened to pull its licenses.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Coleman pulls massive upset to set up state final vs. Reedsville

Menasha misses return trip to state in gritty loss to Rice Lake

Appleton North falls short of state as Franklin rallies again

St. Norbert rallies to defeat Lawrence in hoops opener

Inside Skinny: Packers fans weigh in on QB Jordan Love

Appleton North volleyball runner-up