Guns 'N' Hoses Hockey Game Helps Police, Firefighters Raise Money Video

Firefighters and police officers faced off on the ice Saturday for a good cause.

The Oshkosh fire and police departments went head to head during their annual charity hockey event called Guns 'N' Hoses.

The event held at the YMCA in Oshkosh helps raise money for a new local charity picked out by police and firefighters.

They aim to raise $3-4,000 for the charity they choose.

"It actually started 12 years ago with Brett Haimer from the fire department, he wanted to do a charity hockey game with the police department," says Tony Olson with the Oshkosh fire department. "He cooridinated with the police department and got a team together for both of us and here's what it's come to, a lot of money raised, for a lot of local charities and a lot of fun."

People who attended the event had the chance to win prizes during the game.

