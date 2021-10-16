Gunshot heard near E Mason St. & Schoen St., Green Bay P.D investigating

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is currently investigating a ‘rolling disturbance’ that took place on Saturday afternoon.

According to Green Bay’s Lieutenant Atlas, at around 2:50 p.m., officers responded to reports of a gunshot being heard near E Mason Street and Schoen Street in the city of Green Bay.

Lt. Atlas shared with Local 5 that three vehicles were involved in the incident and doesn’t believe they were targeting a specific address.

No damages were reported and no one was injured during the incident.

Green Bay police are asking anyone with information pertaining to this rolling disturbance to call the department at 920-448-3208.