GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Gunshot heard near E Mason St. & Schoen St., Green Bay P.D investigating

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is currently investigating a ‘rolling disturbance’ that took place on Saturday afternoon.

According to Green Bay’s Lieutenant Atlas, at around 2:50 p.m., officers responded to reports of a gunshot being heard near E Mason Street and Schoen Street in the city of Green Bay.

Lt. Atlas shared with Local 5 that three vehicles were involved in the incident and doesn’t believe they were targeting a specific address.

No damages were reported and no one was injured during the incident.

Green Bay police are asking anyone with information pertaining to this rolling disturbance to call the department at 920-448-3208.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Team of the Week: Brillion

Spirit Squad of the Week: Fox Valley Lutheran

Band of the Week: Winneconne

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: FVA, FRCC teams make final playoff push

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Brillion, Kewaunee, Xavier capture conference titles

Game of the Week: Luxemburg-Casco wins NEC title over Denmark