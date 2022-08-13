FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – On the morning of August 13, around 10 a.m., officers were called to an apartment complex after a report of two gunshots being heard outside of the building.

According to a release, the Fond du Lac Police Department responded to the Forest Mall apartments located at 379 North Peters Avenue and found two individuals on the property and were able to determine that they were directly involved.

After an investigation, officers believe that one person fired a 9mm pistol into the air ‘towards an unoccupied field area’ behind the apartment building.

The person who is allegedly responsible was charged with recklessly endangering safety, and is a 17-year-old from Fond du Lac.

The release also states that officers were also able to locate the pistol that was used.

Officers say that this incident has been resolved and no further threat remains for the residents in the area.

No other information was released. Local 5 will update this story if more details emerge.