WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WFRV) – Two children were hit by gunfire during a party being held at a southeast Wisconsin tavern on Saturday night which resulted in the death of a 12-year-old boy.

A Facebook post by the West Allis Police Department states that officers received several calls reporting gunshots in the area of the 5600 block of West Lincoln Avenue around 9:05 p.m. on February 25.

It was learned by officers that gunshots had been fired during a party being held at a tavern in the area and that two juveniles were hit by ‘gunfire’ during the incident.

Tragically one of the kids, a 12-year-old boy, died at the scene. The other child was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Officers say that at this time, nobody has been taken into custody and that West Allis officers and detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact the West Allis Police Department at (414) 302-8000.

No additional information was provided.

