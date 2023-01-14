SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple gunshots were reported in the parking lot of a Thai restaurant in Sheboygan in the early morning hours of January 14, and officers are seeking additional information.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, the incident happened around 12:20 a.m. when officers received reports of a group of people ‘actively’ fighting in the parking lot of the Thai Café on N. 14th Street.

The release states that the 911 caller reported that a ‘number of gunshots were heard,’ prior to officers arriving at the scene.

When officers arrived and during an initial investigation, it was determined that there was a fight between two groups of people in the bar that spilled out into the parking lot. Officers also reportedly located evidence that a handgun had been fired.

Witness statements indicated that after the fight, the groups split up, and got into different cars, that’s when shots were allegedly fired at one of the cars before it left the scene, officers say.

Authorities did note that it is unknown whether a vehicle or person was hit by any gunfire at this time.

The Sheboygan Police Department is asking anyone with relevant information about the incident or with any video evidence to contact the department at 920-459-3333.