FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department responded to the area of North Hickory Street and Thomas Street on Friday evening after receiving reports of gunshots.

According to a release, the incident occurred around 10 p.m. on July 29, when officers arrived at the 400 block of Thomas Street, shell casings were found in the street.

Witnesses heard a vehicle squeal its tires immediately after the shots were heard, and described the vehicle as a light-colored, older Honda mini-van. The vehicle left the area going southbound on Hickory Street.

Officers say that no property damage or injuries were reported to law enforcement or any area hospitals relating to this incident.

However, officers are re-canvassing the area on Saturday and are going door to door in the 400 block of Thomas Street to talk with residents.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fond du Lac Police Department at (920) 906-5555.

