GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Gym membership enrollments are increasing as a new year brings new aspirations to be healthier.

Whether you want to lose weight, gain some muscle, or just keep active, one of the most popular new year’s resolutions year after year is to hit the gym and live a healthy lifestyle.

At Western Racquet & Fitness Club, members spoke about what they hope to achieve in the new year.

De Pere resident Brian Priebe says, “I want to be able to run again. I haven’t run since July, and I love to do races. I want to run the Bellin this year.”

“Stay healthy, maintain what I’ve got. I’m 75-years-old. Maintain my muscle mass and keep my aerobics good,” John Kabele, a Green Bay resident and retired tennis coach says.

While the number of people enrolling in gym memberships increases in January, it can be tough to stick to the resolution.

Kabele says, “I’ve been members at Bellin, [Western Racquet], Xperience Fitness, and you’ll see for maybe a month, where people have made new years resolutions to lose weight or to get in shape, and they usually last about maybe a month.”

One of the keys to staying motivated, according to Katie Mandell, Director of Community Wellness at the YMCA of Greater Green Bay, is having a support system.

“I think a support system is important to any time you want to make a change in your life, and so [the YMCA] hopes to provide that here.”

The YMCA is waiving all the joiner fees for new members from now until January 6th.