Habitat for Humanity dedicates 116th home to record-breaking volunteer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Habitat for Humanity celebrated its 116th home built in Brown County this evening.

This occasion and the home was extra special since it was presented to record-breaking volunteer Sara Christiansen.

Christiansen, who works full-time and has two children, was required to complete 250 hours of volunteering to receive her home.

By August 30th, she had completed over 264 hours, and in addition, her friends, family, and co-workers provided more than 329 hours on her behalf.

“Not only did I get to help build my home but I was introduced to so many wonderful people. I want to thank the many volunteers that took time out of their lives and away from their families to help me achieve this dream.” -Sara Christiansen, Habitat for Humanity home recipient

Her employer, EMT International, even participated in two build days.