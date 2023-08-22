APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Keeping workers in the Fox Valley by giving them an affordable place to live was the message from Habitat for Humanity on Tuesday.

The nonprofit gathered supporters and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to applaud recent legislation that commits funding to develop new housing.

“I’m just really excited,” said Dawn Buelow, Habitat for Humanity Homeowner. “I’m glad one of the people from my church told me about it. It was always my dream to own a house, so I’m very excited.”

Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat For Humanity currently has 19 homes under construction in the Fox Cities.