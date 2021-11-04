GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Habitat for Humanity hosts Repurpose for a Reason

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Several local artists, DIYer’s, crafters and other sorts of creative community members have been working hard over the last few weeks to repurpose items to help raise funds for Habitat for Humanity.

The organization helps families in need and provides financially with starting costs for homeowners. According to Communications Manager, Andrea Jorgensen starting costs for houses average about $150,000 per family.

Repurpose for a Reason helps them raise money to assist those in need.

The online auction for Repurpose for a Reason is currently underway. The in-person event happens this afternoon at 6 p.m., it will be held at ReStore at 1967 Allouez Ave, Green Bay, WI.

