Habitat for Humanity International Women Build Build Week raises awareness for safe, affordable housing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The first week of March is the Habitat for Humanity International Women Build Week and WFRV Local 5 Live’s Lisa Malak and Millaine Wells took part in a build to help raise awareness of the need for safe and affordable housing for women and their families.

“Locally, as well as globally, there’s a shortage of simple and decent, affordable homes and a lot of single women are not able to afford simple, decent, affordable homes and have a place for their kids to grow up,” says Jennifer Maier, Event & Volunteer Director at the Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity.

It is estimated that 6,000 volunteers will be helping worldwide this week.

