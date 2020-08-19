Habitat for Humanity receives new truck from Bergstrom Automotive

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Bergstrom Automotive has donated a new 2020 Chevrolet Silverado to Habitat for Humanity.

The organization says it is important for their staff and volunteers to efficiently move tools and equipment to their construction sites.

“We’re ecstatic,” states Tom Simon, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity. “Having reliable transportation is critical for our staff and volunteers to efficiently move our tools and equipment to our construction sites. The generosity of Bergstrom Automotive will help us provide simple, decent and affordable housing to more families in our community.”

“Far too many families in our community are struggling financially and facing housing instability that has only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” states John Bergstrom, Chairman & CEO of Bergstrom Automotive. “We are proud to assist the Habitat organization in helping to provide affordable housing to those in need.”

According to Habitat for Humanity, gifts like this truck help keep projects moving.

