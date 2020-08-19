FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Habitat for Humanity receives new truck from Bergstrom Automotive

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Bergstrom Automotive has donated a new 2020 Chevrolet Silverado to Habitat for Humanity.

The organization says it is important for their staff and volunteers to efficiently move tools and equipment to their construction sites.

“We’re ecstatic,” states Tom Simon, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity. “Having reliable transportation is critical for our staff and volunteers to efficiently move our tools and equipment to our construction sites. The generosity of Bergstrom Automotive will help us provide simple, decent and affordable housing to more families in our community.”

“Far too many families in our community are struggling financially and facing housing instability that has only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” states John Bergstrom, Chairman & CEO of Bergstrom Automotive. “We are proud to assist the Habitat organization in helping to provide affordable housing to those in need.”

According to Habitat for Humanity, gifts like this truck help keep projects moving.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Training camp first practice 10

Will Ryan credits father Bo with the coach he is today

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More