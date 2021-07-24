FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Haen Meats 1959 House Blend seasoning recalled due to health risks, defective product shipped to 4 N.E. Wis. cities

(WFRV) – There will be no ‘sprinkle of that’, ‘a dash of this’ for consumers planning to use Haen Meats 1959 House Blend seasoning.

Excalibur Seasoning Company announced on Saturday that it is recalling 17 bottles of Haen Meats 1959 House Blend because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The seasoning company adds that although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The defective seasoning blend was reportedly shipped on July 14 to a retailer in Wisconsin. The consumers that received the product are reportedly located in the cities of Kaukauna, Freedom, Oneida, and Holland. A description of the recalled products is pictured below.

Officials say no illnesses have been reported to date. The seasoning company shares that the recall is the result of routine finished product testing which found the bacteria to be present in one product. Further ingredient testing found the bacteria may be present in one lot of one ingredient.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product should not consume it and should dispose of the product or return it to your place of purchase. Consumers with questions should contact Excalibur Seasoning at 309-347-1221 Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

