Hallelujah! New catholic school opens in Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Hallelujah – a new catholic school is about to open just in time for the upcoming school year.

On Wednesday, Local 5 joined several community members during a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of St. Ignatius Chesterton in Kaukauna. And in true catholic fashion, Bishop David Ricken helped welcome the new school with a blessing and a special ceremony at the Holy Cross Church.

Staff and faculty tell Local 5 that they are very excited about how many students from all over Wisconsin are planning to attend St. Ignatius Chesterton. “We’re drawing people all the way from Winneconne to Brillion all the way up to De Pere right now. It is far beyond… Greenville, Stevensville. We’re so excited at the range. We didn’t think we would reach that far but there is a real need and hunger in this community,” shared St. Ignatius Chesterton Head Administrator Nathan Vandehey.

The academy offers a classical education to foster critical thinking and leadership with a focus on the teaching of Jesus. To learn more, visit the St. Ignatius Chesterton website.

