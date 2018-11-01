Halloween Candy Give-Back Program Donates Excess Candy for Good Cause

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Kids will be enjoying their bags full of candy over the next week, but if they happen to have too many sweet treats, they could donate some to a good cause.

On November 1-2, Green Bay Family Dental is hosting their Halloween Candy Give-Back program. Kids can bring any excess goodies, which will then be shipped to U.S. service members overseas and first responders. Kids can also write and send handwritten letters of gratitude as a way of saying thanks to the men and women in service.

The Halloween Candy Give-Back program will run on November 1 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and November 2 from 12 p.m. on November 1 to 3 p.m. at the Family Dental on Development Drive in Green Bay.