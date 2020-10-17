GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Halloween house display draws lines of cars to Bellevue neighborhood

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELLEVUE, Wisc., (WFRV) – It’s a perfect way to celebrate Halloween safely in Brown County.

A homeowner has created a Halloween themed light show in the 2300 block of East Ridge.

He started building the display in the summer and the lights are in sync with scary music on 88.7 radio.

When Halloween is over, the creator says he will then get out the green and red for Christmas.

East Ridge Lights runs Friday and Saturday nights from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

You may want to get there right at the start or be prepared to wait awhile in line.

Many wind up pulling alongside the curb to linger a little bit longer.

Neighbors ask that you watch out for their pets and not blare the music too loud.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Football 10/16

The WIAA releases 2020 girls volleyball playoff brackets

Roncalli/Two Rivers clinch EWC boys soccer title, Xavier sweeps Shawano in boys soccer and girls volleyball

Green Bay Nation 10/14: Brady v. Rodgers

Green Bay Nation 10/14: Pick 'Ems

Green Bay Nation 10/14: Challenge or No Challenge