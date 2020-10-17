Halloween house display draws lines of cars to Bellevue neighborhood

BELLEVUE, Wisc., (WFRV) – It’s a perfect way to celebrate Halloween safely in Brown County.

A homeowner has created a Halloween themed light show in the 2300 block of East Ridge.

He started building the display in the summer and the lights are in sync with scary music on 88.7 radio.

When Halloween is over, the creator says he will then get out the green and red for Christmas.

East Ridge Lights runs Friday and Saturday nights from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

You may want to get there right at the start or be prepared to wait awhile in line.

Many wind up pulling alongside the curb to linger a little bit longer.

Neighbors ask that you watch out for their pets and not blare the music too loud.