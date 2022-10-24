Bellevue, WI (WFRV) – They flipped the switch Monday night on the 3rd Annual Halloween Light Show in Bellevue.

The house along East Ridge Terrace at Woodgate Avenue also does it up big for Christmas.

They have repurposed the lights for a family-friendly Halloween-themed show that runs about 20 minutes.

Turn on your car radio to 88.7 for the synchronized music.

The exact location is 2390 E Ridge Terrace.

There are two sets of 20-minute songs that play on alternating days so you can return on a different day of the week for a different group of songs.

This is a normal residential street so parking is limited and the Halloween lines can get a little long.

They invite you to pose for pictures at the angel wings but ask you not to touch them.

Also, feel to share photos with @eastridgelights tags.

They also ask that you respect the neighbors who do not want their driveways blocked and who do not want to hear music from your car in their own homes and who have kids who might be trying to get to sleep.

Organizers ask that you not walk through the display because there are so many wires.

The songs are kids friendly.

Folks are invited to trick or treat in the neighborhood on October 31st to see the lights, no car required, as they play the music for walkers to enjoy.