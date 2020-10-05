Halloween stores seeing steady sales despite pandemic

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) — At Ashwaubenon’s Halloween Express, business has been as usual since opening earlier this fall.

“People are still buying the costumes and the decorations,” Store Manager Enrique Perez told Local 5 Monday.

Inside the store, the only obvious signs of the pandemic are the masks employees and guests wear on the sales floor.

“We thought it was going to be slow sales like any other store,” Perez said.

The store isn’t allowing customers to try on costumes or masks in the store to help protect against the coronavirus.

Even with the changes, locals have been coming out to stock up for the spookiest time of the year.

“They’re gonna dress up, they’re gonna decorate, they want candy, but it’s going to be different,” Perez said.

He has been in this business for about 10 years, and hasn’t seen a difference in sales this year,but he has heard about some changing plans.

“I’ve been talking to the people and see how they’re going to do it, they’re going to do like, home parties,” Perez said.

People are coming up with ways to keep it spooky this October, even as the world changes.

“We thought it was just like people in panic, and don’t celebrate and don’t dress up,” Perez said.

Come October 31st, the celebrations might look different, but the costumes won’t.

“They want to dress up, they want to do the makeup, they’re buying masks, so I don’t see any difference for Halloween,” Perez said.

Halloween Express will be open daily through Halloween.