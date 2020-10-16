Halloween tradition back on in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- A decades old tradition is back on the east side of Green Bay. On Roosevelt, the Retzlaff home is decorated with all things Halloween. “It takes us about three weeks to put everything up,” said Abby Retzlaff. For twenty-years, the Retzlaff family would put up the display, but suddenly they stopped.

A few years ago the tradition came to a halt due to serious medical emergency. “My daughter Veda was diagnosed with Rasmussen Encephalitis, which is a neurological disease,” said Retzlaff. Veda was three-years old when she was first diagnosed. Doctors had to remove part of her brain, which is an aggressive treatment for this rare disorder. “She is doing okay now, she’s really good,” said Retzlaff.

Veda has an older brother who is well-known in Green Bay. He is Vinny, “The Army Man” who recalls when his younger sister was sick. “I was really young, and really terrified. I didn’t know what would happen,” said Vinny. What happened was a successful surgery, rehabilitation, and therapy. Veda is completing online courses for school and told Local 5’s Eric Richards, “Happy Halloween.”

The decorations will be up for about two weeks after Halloween. There is a 6 ft, socially distant candy chute that will be utilized if families decide to trick-or-treat. All of the lights and other features are turned on a sundown.