“Hamilton” tickets to go on sale Aug. 14

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Tickets for “Hamilton,” coming to the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, will be available online Wednesday, August 14.

The production is set for October 1-20 this year.

The PAC says they will have a limited number of tickets available to be purchased in person starting at 8 a.m. Patrons wishing to purchase tickets in person may begin lining up at 6 a.m. at the Valet Entrance near the corner of Washington and Division Streets.

Doors will open at 7 a.m. with sales beginning at 8 a.m. Ticket availability is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. Those purchasing tickets at the PAC are asked to prepare a present photo ID. Cash, credit cards, and PAC gift cards will be accepted. More information can be found here.

A maximum of eight tickets can be purchased per household for the performance.

For more on “Hamilton,” click here.

