ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A new hotel near the famous Lambeau Field broke ground on Thursday in an effort to provide additional rooms for visitors.

The Hampton Inn Stadium, located at 830 Morris Avenue in the Village of Ashwaubenon held its ceremonial groundbreaking event after being proposed back in January of 2021. The hotel is expected to host 89 rooms.

“The success that we’ve enjoyed with the two closest branded hotels from the stadium has been extraordinary, to say the least,” said Thomas Arnot, the CEO of Beechwood Hotel Group. “What the Packers have done with the Titletown area is just on the cusp of being extraordinary.

Arnot explains to Local 5 News that although the hotel is near Lambeau Field, the main focus is not Packer fans.

“The Hampton Inn will cater to a market segment of price point. We have Home 2 for an extended stay, we have Hampton now for the price point, leisure, and family stays, and we have the Hilton Garden Inn for an upper-scale food and beverage service as an amenity for the hotel,” added Arnot.

Organizers are expecting the hotel to be completed sometime in mid-April 2023 with rooms being available to guests around May 15.